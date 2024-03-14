Sponsor a Room at YMCA Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucy was able to overcome the trauma she had endured and now dreams of becoming a YMCA support worker to help young people just like her. Can you help young people like Lucy living at YMCA Brighton by becoming a RoomSponsor? Become a RoomSponsor for YMCA Brighton today and support the people in our community.

Each week across the South East, 138 young people are at risk of becoming homeless.

Many have had a difficult start in life, and don’t have anywhere to call home. Soaring rent prices, energy and food bills have made finding a place to belong seem impossible.

YMCA Brighton provides a safe and supportive environment so young people can face the future with hope.

By donating £12 per month, you can help provide a safe space for young people at risk of homelessness in our community. At YMCA Brighton, we give young people the tools they need to create a secure and hopeful future for themselves. Your donation can help provide:

A place to call home in a warm and nurturing community.

Mental health support, counselling and mentoring.

Practical courses to teach skills such as budgeting and cooking.

Opportunities to gain skills, qualifications and employment.

Roomsponsor is a high value regular giving product starting at £12 a month. Donations go towards helping people experiencing homelessness, providing them with a safe place to stay and ongoing support to help them thrive.

As a RoomSponsor, you’ll receive heart-warming stories directly from the people you’re supporting in Brighton, along with regular updates on the positive impact your contribution is making in their lives.

When you become a RoomSponsor you’ll see how your generous support is transforming the lives of young people in your area.

When you become a RoomSponsor you will:

Receive regular updates from YMCA, including inspiring stories from young people in your local area.

Have the chance to send a personal message of support to a young person staying with us.

Receive our bi-annual newsletter – packed with astonishing stories and news on the great work of YMCA.

Be able to proudly display your YMCA sticker and join thousands of other kind people just like you, who are part of the RoomSponsor community.