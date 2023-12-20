Sport Management at University of Chichester gets national seal of approval

Sport Management specialists at the University of Chichester are celebrating after their BA (Hons) Sport Management course was reaccredited by leading national body, the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

The endorsement is recognised as a national mark of quality by employers in the industry, who look for graduates who meet the high standards that these often-demanding roles need.

The three-year degree course was originally accredited in 2021, with assessors returning after two years. Assessors look at the course across a series of criteria including Managing People and Development, Key Business Functions, Operational Management and techniques in Service Improvement to check that it develops the essential knowledge and skills that sports managers need to progress.

As part of the partnership, students will become CIMSPA members and get access to free training and learning resources, as well as networking opportunities with the body’s many industry partners for volunteering, placements, and internships.

Dr Paul Wheeler, programme coordinator for Sport Management at the University of Chichester, is delighted by the reaccreditation. He said: “I am delighted that CIMSPA continues to recognise the quality of our Sport Management degree and that it will provide our students with the essential knowledge and skills required for a successful management career in the Sport and Physical Activity sector.”

Dr Antonina Pereira, Director of the Institute of Psychology, Business and Human Sciences, added: “The reaccreditation by the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA) is a superb endorsement and a testament to the true passion for student experience and excellence in Learning and teaching of all the Sport Management specialists at the University of Chichester. This is an exciting time for our enthusiastic team and for our focused academic community. It is also an opportunity to celebrate our dedication and commitment to an outstanding student and staff experience the University of Chichester.”