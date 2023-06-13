Sporting Challenge day is another great success for Denton

The two fields were full with 60 different stalls made up of local sporting and community groups and local stall holders. There were over 20 stands providing sporting challenges for the children which could be enjoyed for a small charge. On completion of the challenges the participants were presented with their ‘Dreaming is Believing’ rosette by Laurie Holland of the Seahaven branch of the Royal Society of St George, before enjoying a free burger from the 2nd Denton & South Heighton Scouts BBQ. More than 250 children took part this year, an amazing number considering the sudden sweltering heat. The event was opened with a drumroll by the Earthquake Drummers, followed by a resounding cry from the Newhaven Town Crier, who reminded everyone that this was a particularly special Challenge year following on from the previous month’s Coronation celebrations, and carrying on the theme of Best of British and service to the community. Councillor Kim Bishop, Deputy Mayor of Newhaven, made an opening speech and the event got underway. Spectators around the arena were kept entertained with performances and displays by local singers, dancers, gymnasts and the sound of the Earthquake Drummers reverberating around the field. An inflatable slide, bouncy castle, bungee trampolines, assault course, bumper cars and even a giant inflatable dart board were all a great success, and provided some extra excitement for children. When it was time to calm down a bit, there was face painting, plenty of stalls to browse and of course the ever-popular Charlie the ice cream man! Over in the community centre the Craft Fair showcased locally made handicrafts and produce, while the tea bar did its usual roaring trade, along with the cake stall stacked with delicious home-made cakes, which were a sell-out. On the main field the bar provided welcome cold refreshments, which people enjoyed under the cool shade of the trees. The day ended on a high with a children’s grand tug of war. Everyone taking part gave their best and tugged with all their might. The day was brought to a close and the grand raffle drawn by Councillor Sean Macleod. The first prize was a Nintendo Switch kindly donated by Keep It Clean Ltd, and there were many other prizes all generously provided by local businesses and residents. Our thanks go out to all the local businesses, charities and councils who support the event, without whom Denton Community Challenge could not have grown to the major community event it has become...we hope they will consider supporting us again as plans begin for June 2024!