The staff and pupils at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Worthing, were awarded the Gold award in the School Games Mark for the second time in a row. This has been awarded to the school's continued commitment and engagement in school games. The school have had a really successful year for PE, taking part in many events such as Worthing's Time to Dance, countless sports festivals and many competitions. Particular highlights were the Year 6 football team reaching the Southern Area football finals, the children winning both the Knights of St. Columba cups for football and netball, and also the stunning dance performances that the children gave in the Time to Dance show and the Durrington Festival.

Headteacher Helen Townsley said the success was testimony to the efforts of everyone at the school – in particular Zena Cleary, the school sports coach who co-ordinated the school’s application

“This award is fantastic news for our whole team and for all our pupils – we’re committed to ensuring all our children have the opportunity to be as active as possible and to enjoy regular physical education sessions."