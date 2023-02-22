Spring activities for young people in Hailsham

Young people in Hailsham can enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the spring months, courtesy of Hailsham Youth Service.

Ski Lessons at Knockhatch (Friday Night Project)

The Hailsham Youth Service team has organised a varied line-up of free and low-cost activities as part of the Friday Night Project (FNP), a scheme funded by the Town Council and working in partnership with Hailsham Community College, Freedom Leisure and Knockhatch to create recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings.

Upcoming activities include dry-slope skiing and Ringo Tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre (ski lessons available for beginners), indoor and outdoor activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park and ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure, as well as trampolining at Urban Jump in Heathfield and Youth Nights at the James West Community Centre.

Andy Joyes, Youth Project Coordinator at Hailsham Town Council said: "The Friday Night Project outings are organised to help prevent and reduce antisocial behaviour among young people. Through organising such activities, young people can build their confidence, relationships and wellbeing - and beat boredom in the process. I would encourage them to take advantage of the outings that are available and get involved."

"We want the spring months to be productive and fun for young people and I know that those who take part in the various activities organised by Hailsham Youth Service and its partners enjoy them tremendously."

In addition to the Friday Night Project, there will be various activities taking place at the Square Youth Café during the spring months, to encourage even more young people through the door. These include pool, table football and console/video games, as well as cooking sessions where young people can learn how to prepare food recipes. Computers and free wi-fi are also available.

Afternoon sessions at the Square Youth Café (for school years 6-8) take place Mondays to Fridays, from 3.15pm to 5pm. The Square Youth Cafe evening sessions are also free to enter, cater for school years 9-12 and take place Monday to Friday from 6.45pm to 9pm.

Additionally, sports and other activities are available via the Monday Youth Hub at the James West Community Centre on Monday evenings (6.15pm to 7.30pm, school years 6-8 / 7.45pm-9pm, school years 9-11). Activities also take place with Eastside Youth Hub at the Hailsham East Community Centre on Thursday evenings (5.30pm-7pm, schoo0l years 6-8 / 7.30pm-9pm, school years 9-11), as well as Hellingly Youth Hub at the Hellingly Community Hub on Wednesday evenings (5.30pm-7pm, schoo0l years 6-8 / 7.30pm-9pm, school years 9-11).

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook commented: "Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service provides safe environments for our young people at its various centres, giving them a place to socialise in the evenings and during school holidays by organising trips away and various other leisure activities. The youth project team has established a successful and ongoing service for young people in Hailsham and there's no reason for young people to find themselves bored during the spring period!"