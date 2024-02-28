Spring gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pembury House, Ditchling Road, Clayton, BN6 9PH. Thursday 7th and Friday 8th March between 10.30am and 3.30pm with entry £11 (inc refreshments). Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk to book a timed slot.

Depending on the vagaries of the season, hellebores are at their best in March. This is a country garden, tidy but not manicured. with new work always ongoing. Traverse winding paths which give a choice of walks through 3 acres of garden, which enjoys views of the South Downs National Park. Suitable footwear, macs and winter woollies are well advised. There will be plants for sale and owners prefer cash.

Judy’s Cottage Garden, The Plantation, Worthing, BN13 2AE. Friday 29th March between 10.30am and 3.30pm with entry £5. A beautiful medium sized cottage garden with something of interest all year-round. The garden has several mature trees creating a feeling of seclusion. The informal beds contain a mixture of shrubs, perennials, cottage garden plants and spring bulbs. There are little hidden areas to enjoy, a small fish pond and other water features. There is also a pretty log cabin overlooking the plot.

Bates Green Garden

Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross, RH17 6EB. For NGS: Saturday 16th March between 10am and 5pm with entry £17 adult and children £8.50.

One of National Trust’s premier gardens with some rare and unusual plant collections of national significance. In spring see blossom, bulbs and a stunning collection of subtly fragranced magnolias. The Rose Garden, inspired by Maud Messel’s 1920’s design, is scented by hints of old-fashioned roses. The comfortable yet elegant house, a partial ruin, reflects the personalities of the creative Messel family. Some level pathways.

Bates Green, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, BN26 6SH. For NGS: Sunday 17th March between 10.30am and 4pm with entry £7 adult and children £3. Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking.

This plants woman’s tranquil garden provides interest through all the seasons. See the woodland garden, created around a majestic oak tree then move on to the colour themed middle garden. Enjoy courtyard gardens with seasonal container displays. The front garden is a spring and autumn joy with narcissi, primroses, violets then coloured stems and leaves of cornus and salix. Don’t miss the wildlife pond and wildflower meadow. The plot is gardened for nature and wildlife. Visitors can walk through a wild daffodil glade leading to the 24-acre ancient oak woodland, home of the Arlington Bluebell Walk. Beatons Wood has been owned by the McCutchan family for 100 years and is managed for conservation and diversity. The garden has wheelchair access and mobility scooters area available to borrow, free of charge

Pembury House garden

King Johns Lodge, Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham, TN19 7AZ. For NGS: Saturday 23rd March between 10am and 5pm with entry £5.

Visit this 4-acre romantic garden for all seasons. It has been an ongoing family project since 1987, with new areas completed in 2020. From the eclectic shop, nursery and tearoom, stroll past wildlife pond through orchard with bulbs, meadow, rose walk and fruit according to the season. The historic house has a broad lawn, with fountain, herbaceous border, pond and ha-ha. Explore the secret woodland along with renovated pond and admire the majestic trees and 4-acre meadows.

The Old Vicarage, The Street, Washington, RH20 4AS. Thursdays 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th March between 10am and 5pm with entry £7, pre-booking essential at www.ngs.org.uk

The gardens extend to 3½ acres, set around an 1832 Regency house. The front is formally laid out with topiary, complete with wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from the 19th century, herbaceous borders, a water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery. Each year 2000 tulips are planted for spring as well as another 2000 snowdrops and mixed bulbs throughout the garden.

King Johns Lodge Garden

Down Place, South Harting, Petersfield, GU31 5PN. Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th March between 1.30pm and 5.30pm with entry £5.

Set on the South Downs with panoramic views out to the undulating wooded countryside. The garden merges seamlessly into its surrounding landscape with rose and herbaceous borders that have been moulded into the sloping ground. There is a well-stocked vegetable garden and walks shaded by beech trees which surround the natural wildflower meadow where various native orchids flourish. Seeds from the meadow are used to regenerate devastated areas in the South Downs National Park. Substantial top terrace and borders accessible to wheelchairs.