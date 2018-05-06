Spring Live! event returns to society’s showground

Mini sheep shows, gardening advice, fairground rides and more will return to the South of England Showground over the bank holiday weekend.

The society’s Spring Live! will run at the Ardingly showground on Sunday (May 6) and bank holiday Monday (May 7) from 9am to 5pm daily.

The event is billed as a celebration of all aspects of the great outdoors and the best of countryside living.

Development director of the South of England Agricultural Society Kelly Grant said: “We are really excited about the ‘live’ elements this year including our new live music stage, sponsored by Sussex Downs College, which will be rolling out an exciting two-day programme featuring a variety of performances from a host of aspiring and award-winning talent.”

There will be a range of interactive entertainment, including a new live music stage, an array of animal adventures, outdoor activities and inspiring creative zones.

Younger visitors can also enjoy driving the mini monster truck course at the show or brave the interactive mobile caving system offering realistic experiences above ground, with more that 90ft of tunnelling.

On the new village green, visitors will find the fairground and traditional maypole and Sussex dance demos and workshops.

There will also be archery, axe throwing, blacksmithing and circus skills.

For gardening enthusiasts, there will be hundreds of plants and equipment, in addition to live demos and advice from the National Vegetable Society.

The mini sheep show will return and children can also enjoy daily donkey rides and interact with rabbits, poultry, cattle, pigs and sheep in the Animal Barn. They can also see some exotic reptiles this year.

In the Animal Barn, the annual South of England Alpaca Show will also take and visitors will also be able to learn more about the British countryside and the work the South of England Agricultural Society is doing as a charity to support agricultural education in the countryside Hub.

Admission: Entry for adults is £11; under-16s enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult; senior citizens and students over 16 are £9.

There will be event will free parking and all dogs welcome.

For more information, see www.seas.org.uk