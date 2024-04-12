Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the recent rainy weather, the day was sunny, and competitors choose between a 5km, 10km and a dog-friendly Canicross. This is the third in a series of four Run the Seasons races, which are designed to give runners a unique opportunity to explore the Cowdray Estate in each season.

“Everyone was on great form on Saturday and despite the slightly muddy conditions due to the recent rain, the sun was out, and runners were in high spirits,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray Estate’s Land Manager who has been involved in organising the event.

“Cowdray is beautiful at all times of year, but Spring is particularly beautiful with the Estate bursting into life after the winner with daffodils and tulips out along the run. We are looking forward to hosting the final Run the Seasons race in June.”

The Spring Run the Seasons race across the Cowdray Estate gets underway

Organised in conjunction with Raw Running, the final summer race is on Friday 28th June starting at 7pm. This race will take place around Lawns polo fields and out to Ambersham Common. Following the run there will be a presentation of prizes for the overall series winners, as well as a barbecue and bar to celebrate the end of the series.