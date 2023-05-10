Squire's garden centre turns carrier bag charge into charity cash

Squire’s Garden Centres is pleased to once again make a significant donation to Greenfingers Charity from the sale of carrier bags in its 16 centres over the last year, with the total amount raised £3,226.

Above from left: Sarah Squire (Chairman, Squire’s Garden Centres) with Linda Petrons (Director - Fundraising & Communications, Greenfingers Charity)

Garden charity, Greenfingers, is dedicated to supporting children who spend time in hospices around the UK, with the aim of creating inspiring gardens for them and their families to relax in and benefit from. Squire’s donation is the result of carrier bag sales over the last year, with the 10p government carrier bag charge being donated to the charitable cause.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “We are delighted to be supporting Greenfingers Charity once again with our donation, which co-incides this year with the introduction of our home-compostable carrier bags, in support of our continued drive for sustainability.

“It’s brilliant that the government carrier bag charge can be directed into something sustainable and assist projects that demonstrate worthwhile long-term benefit to many families who find themselves in the most difficult of circumstances. We are sure the money raised will support the invaluable work of Greenfingers Charity and help patients and families explore the wonderful benefits of being outdoors and the value of the natural environment at such a critical time.”