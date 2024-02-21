Squire's Washington raises £2,700 for Rockinghorse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year each Squire’s garden centre selects a charity to support as a ‘Charity of the Year’, chosen as it is local to the centre and often close to many colleagues’ hearts. Centres work closely with their chosen charity to support their work in the local community, as well as raising awareness and much needed funds for them via special fundraising events throughout the year.

The team at Squire’s Washington made Rockinghorse their charity for 2023-24 and have been eagerly ticking a range of fundraising events and activities off their list to raise funds. The team’s latest initiative was a ‘vintage pop-up shop’ – planned for a weekend, but which proved so popular it ran for 5 days - run by the Washington colleagues as well as support from Rockinghorse charity volunteers. The team sold items donated by colleagues, including unwanted Christmas gifts.

The pop-up shop success comes hot on the heals of a Squire’s team member completing a 10k run challenge in aid of Rockinghorse raising £550, Christmas customers events and even climbing Snowdon, which kicked off the team’s year of fundraising. To date, the Squire’s Washington team has raised an impressive £2,700.

Above from left: Chris Darntell, Squire’s Manager, with colleagues, preparing the Pop-up Shop

Chris Dartnell, Centre Manager at Squire’s Washington, comments: “We have had lots of fun thinking of creative ways to raise funds for Rockinghorse, our charity partner for the year. Many of the team have taken on individual challenges in their own time, committing to activities and fundraising, which demonstrates how together, we are all supporting our ‘Charity of the Year’ – and I am really proud of the team for all their efforts. Importantly, I would like to thank our customers for their continued generosity and support – without them none of this would be possible – or so much fun!

“Lots more activities and challenges are in the pipeline for the rest of the year, so we’d love our customers to continue supporting us.”