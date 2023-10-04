St Catherine’s Hospice celebrates 40 years of care

St Catherine’s Hospice celebrated its 40th anniversary on Tuesday 3 October, marking 40 years since the charity first opened its doors to patients at its much-loved hospice on Malthouse Road in Crawley.

St Catherine's staff celebraing 40 years of care

Staff and volunteers came together for a special lunch, followed by the cutting of an anniversary cake and a photograph in front of the hospice, to mark the impressive milestone.

2023 is a very significant year for St Catherine's as it prepares to move into its brand-new purpose-built hospice at Pease Pottage in November which will provide more expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey.

St Catherine’s Chief Executive Giles Tomsett, said: “On the anniversary of opening our doors on Malthouse Road I want to thank everybody who has supported us in the last 40 years.

St Catherine's staff cutting the cake

“My sincere thanks to supporters in all the communities we serve across East Surrey and West Sussex who enable us to deliver the important care we provide in people’s homes and in the hospice.

“Thank you to all our staff, to the people we work with across the NHS and social services, and to our incredible supporters, who give their time and their money to ensure that our important and invaluable services go on for another 40 years!”

The anniversary celebrations come in the middle of the hospice’s open week where the local community are invited to say farewell to the Malthouse Road site. Until Sunday 8 October, from 9am-6pm, visitors are welcome to come in, write in a book of remembrance and take time to reflect.

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. St Catherine’s cares for around 2,000 people every year living with a terminal illness, in its hospice in Crawley, in people’s own homes and in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.