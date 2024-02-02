St Catherine’s Hospice Horsham shop celebrates a year of trading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The flagship store in the Carfax, Horsham sells everything from books, toys, and games, to clothing, bric-a-brac, and furniture. Thanks to the generosity of supporters, who have donated their unwanted items and shopped in the store, the local charity’s first year of trading has been a roaring success.

Since 9 February 2023, the St Catherine’s Carfax shop has sold nearly 52,000 items to over 30,000 generous customers – including nearly 17,000 books and over 13,000 items of ladieswear – and signed up more than 450 supporters to Gift Aid, which allows the hospice to claim an extra 25 per cent on donations at no extra cost to the customer.

The Horsham shop is also home to Catherine’s Bridal – a stunning collection of pre-loved wedding dresses and occasion wear – which alone has raised a staggering £18,000 for St Catherine’s since the store opened.

Dawn, Shop Manager (centre), stood with volunteers outside St Catherine’s Horsham Shop

Dawn Williams, St Catherine’s Horsham Shop Manager, said: “From brides to prom-goers, it’s been a real pleasure to welcome so many eco-conscious people to our shop and help them find the perfect outfit for their special event. We’re thrilled Catherine’s Bridal has become such a success, and I think we’ve proved that pre-loved definitely deserves a place on the high street.”

Gary Powis, St Catherine’s Head of Trading, added, “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved in Horsham over the last year, and immensely grateful for the support that we have received from the local community. The money we raise in our shops is vital to the work of the hospice, and without our dedicated supporters we simply could not deliver expert care to local families that need us.”

With St Catherine’s Horsham store bigger and busier than ever before, it has also grown its team of volunteers, with 58 local people giving up their time to help the charity. Dawn said: “We couldn’t have achieved what we have without our dedicated team of volunteers. They work incredibly hard to ensure donations are processed quickly, the store is kept clean and tidy, and our supporters are well looked after. I cannot wait to see what my team and I achieve in the years to come and look forward to welcoming lots of new supporters through our doors throughout year two!”

A massive thank you to everyone who has supported St Catherine’s Horsham shop during its first year. You can discover more about St Catherine’s other charity shops, including volunteering opportunities in your local store by visiting: www.stch.org.uk/our-shops/

Volunteers showcasing two beautiful dresses from Catherine's Bridal