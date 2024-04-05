St Catherine’s Hospice opens new East Grinstead shop
Situated just a few doors up from the previous St Catherine’s store on London Road, the new premises offer more space, allowing the local charity to sell more of the quality items customers are used to, and introduce some exciting new additions.
Gary Powis, Head of Trading at St Catherine’s, said:
“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the public. The people of East Grinstead really care about St Catherine’s, and their support makes such a difference to those we look after. It’s fantastic to be able to offer them even more quality products so they can continue to help us raise much-needed funds for the hospice.”
As well as the usual clothing, toys, books, and bric-a-brac, the new shop also sells refurbished bikes and proudly incorporates Catherine’s Bridal – a stunning collection of bridal and occasion wear – which the charity hopes will become popular among local people when they’re shopping for their special events.
The store, which is open Monday to Saturday 9.30am-5pm, officially opened when the charity’s longest serving East Grinstead shop volunteers, Annie Margetson and Margaret Jackson, cut the ribbon.
Annie’s husband was cared for by St Catherine’s 26 years ago. She’s been volunteering with the charity ever since. Annie said:
“I was incredibly proud and honoured to be asked to cut the ribbon to declare the new East Grinstead shop open. I’ve been telling all my friends about our new store and how different it is. The additional space is going to make such a difference. The new bridal section is beautiful and the bikes on sale are fantastic.”
The local hospice is on the lookout for more volunteers to help in their fantastic new store. If you’d like to join their friendly team, visit www.stch.org.uk/volunteer to find out more.
For more information visit www.stch.org.uk and to keep updated with all St Catherine’s charity shops follow its retail pages on social media @stchcharityshops and @catherinesbridalstore.