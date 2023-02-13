St Catherine’s Hospice opens new Horsham store

St Catherine’s Hospice has unveiled an exciting new shop in the heart of Horsham town centre.

Kate Rowbottom Chairman of Horsham District Council at the shop opening with St Catherine’s staff and volunteers

Previously situated in Bishopric, its new larger shop is in Horsham’s Carfax, giving new life to the unit that was once the town’s Post Office, and a much more visible location for passers-by.

The shop officially opened on Thursday 9 February and was attended by Kate Rowbottom, Chairman of Horsham District Council and the opening ribbon was cut by Janet Saunders, who has been volunteering in St Catherine’s shops for nearly 12 years.

The new shop proudly incorporates “Catherine’s Bridal” selling a huge array of pre-loved wedding dresses as well as outfits for special occasions. At a time where shopping sustainably is increasingly popular, the charity hopes its new location will attract brides-to-be to come to find ‘the dress’ as well as students looking for their prom outfit.

The shop also sells preloved books, clothing and bric-a-brac, and has a dedicated section at the rear selling secondhand furniture and electricals.

Dawn Williams, Horsham Shop Manager said: “St Catherine’s is delighted our new store is now open for business, and we are so grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received in our new Horsham home!“As a local charity, the community really cares about St Catherine’s. We do have loyal customers who are searching for a bargain, but a lot of our shoppers and donors also have a personal connection to the hospice and it’s wonderful to meet them and hear their own experiences of the charity.

“This is the fourth shop St Catherine’s have had in the town – but the increased size of our new shop is great. We’ve been able to expand Catherine’s Bridal to make it a showstopping feature of the store. With its own look and feel, and its own changing room, brides now have the space they need to find their perfect dress.

“With proms a few months away, we hope our amazing black-tie dresses will also encourage students to consider buying their outfits from us, with prices starting from just £10.”

To celebrate the opening, customers can claim 20 per cent off all occasion wear when they spend £100, from February 14 to 28.

St Catherine’s provides end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey.