St Catherine’s Hospice Woodgate Café is now open for business in Pease Pottage

St Catherine’s Hospice has proudly opened its new café and community hub at Pease Pottage, next door to the site of its brand-new hospice building, that will be opening later this year.

The Woodgate Hub first opened to the public on 19 June. It is situated within the Woodgate development at Pease Pottage and provides a beautiful new café, serving a full menu of lunch items as well as pastries, cakes and snacks. The hub also has a large community room that is available to hire, with a capacity of 40 people, or two smaller rooms each holding up to 20 people, with hire prices starting from just £10 an hour.

Open from 9am-4pm seven days a week, the Woodgate Hub is owned, run and managed by St Catherine’s Hospice and all profit from the Hub will be helping the charity to run its vital hospice services for people across West Sussex and East Surrey.

The impressive building, with a stunning mezzanine level, was built and given to St Catherine’s by Thakeham Homes, who built the Woodgate Development, for the peppercorn rent of £1.

The Woodgate Cafe, run by St Catherine's Hospice, is now open

On the site there is also The Woodgate Shop that will open later this year, and be run by local residents, with support from the Plunkett Foundation. The store will stock a range of groceries and artisanal goods make by those in and around the local community.

Giles Tomsett, St Catherine’s Chief Executive said,“We are so excited for St Catherine’s to be a part of this new development at Pease Pottage, so that when our hospice opens later this year it is not hidden away, but a part of everyday life in this busy local community. The Woodgate Hub is a wonderful opportunity for us to interact and play a role within our new neighbourhood and we hope the café quickly becomes a popular venue for friends and families to meet, chat and relax. What’s more, every cup of tea, coffee and cake sold will be raising money for the hospice, right next door.”

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. St Catherine’s cares for around 2,000 people every year living with a terminal illness, in its hospice in Crawley, in people’s own homes and in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.

To find out more about the Woodgate Hub or to enquire about booking a room visit Woodgatehub.org and for more information about St Catherine’s visit stch.org.uk

The Woodgate Cafe team