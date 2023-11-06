St Catherine’s launches new Christmas fundraising appeal

With only weeks until St Catherine’s moves into its new hospice at Pease Pottage, the much-loved local charity is launching a new Christmas fundraising campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Catherine's Hospice is calling on residents in West Sussex and East Surrey to donate this festive season to give families facing their last Christmas together, the best possible care.

The charity is also inviting the public to send a Christmas message to be displayed in its impressive new home from December, for people they are caring for, their families and hospice staff to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the appeal, St Catherine’s Community Manager, Cathy Maylin, says: “When families are facing the darkest time of their lives, we can be there to provide some light. But we can only do that with the support of kind people like you.

St Catherine's Christmas appeal

“Christmas is about traditions and celebration, but most of all it’s about spending time with the people we love. It could be opening some presents or sharing a delicious meal. It might be playing a game or watching a favourite Christmas show. With your help, we can make those moments truly special for those coming to the end of their lives, bringing some comfort and even joy to families having a last Christmas together.”

The appeal features the testimony of community patient Fran, who very sadly died just before the appeal went to print. Her family have fully supported her story being used as they know how passionately Fran felt about St Catherine’s.

In the appeal Fran said: “St Catherine’s Hospice has been amazing – they have helped guide us through the darkest days of my illness. In my toughest hours they are there for me and my family. In the lead up to Christmas, things would feel so much darker for me and my family without the hospice. We would be in the dark, fighting our way through my illness alone. St Catherine’s is our light.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. St Catherine’s cares for around 2,000 people every year living with a terminal illness, in its hospice, in people’s own homes and in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.