St Catherine’s welcomes first patient into new £19.5M hospice
The first patient to be welcomed into the state-of-the-art building was Peter Griggs, who was greeted by St Catherine’s Chief Executive, Giles Tomsett and Ward Manager, Shelley Goshawk and members of the clinical team.
The impressive new facility, funded by the local community, provides St Catherine’s with 24 patient rooms, each with their own garden and en-suite facilities, and space for relatives to stay overnight with their loved ones.
Giles Tomsett said, “This is an emotional day as we welcome our first patient into our new home. Ten years ago, this impressive building was only a pipe dream and now, as we welcome Peter through the doors, it has finally become a reality.
"Up until now this structure has been only a building, but today it becomes a hospice. A place of outstanding care and support for people facing the end of their lives.
"Inside these walls, from today, we will continue our mission to help more people face death informed, supported and pain free.”
Peter said: “I was quite overcome when I arrived, it’s an honour to be the first patient here. The room is so lovely and spacious and I love being able to look out into the garden.
"It’s really beautiful and very comfortable too.”
The Pease Pottage hospice also has improved facilities for people being cared for in the community, with a wellbeing centre, a gym, counselling rooms, a reflective space and areas for music and art therapies. It even includes a hair and beauty salon for patients and members of the local community to use.
To find out more about St Catherine’s Hospice or to make a donation please visit stch.org.uk.