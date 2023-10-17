St John Ambulance Horsham Unit raises more than £400 during Restart a Heart event.

On Saturday 14th October, the Horsham Unit of St John Ambulance held their ‘Restart a Heart’ 2023 event, whilst also raising over £400 in donations through collections in the town.

During the day, volunteers conducted CPR and AED demonstrations for members of the public outside of the Well-being Hub at the Swan Walk Shopping Centre, Horsham. Shoppers and residents participated enthusiastically, learning new lifesaving skills and interacting with our team.

Whilst conducting demonstrations, our volunteers also took to the street in collections parties, appealing for donations to support our work throughout the country. By days end, a grand total of over £400 was raised, testament to the generosity of the Horsham community.

Horsham Unit Manager Johnathan Waters said: “Restart a Heart Day in Horsham on Saturday was a great opportunity for our local community to get involved and can I thank all the lovely people of Horsham who made a donation to St John Ambulance".

Horsham volunteers held this year's event outside the Well-being Hub, Swan Walk Shopping Centre.