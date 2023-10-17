St John Ambulance Horsham Unit raises more than £400 during Restart a Heart event.
During the day, volunteers conducted CPR and AED demonstrations for members of the public outside of the Well-being Hub at the Swan Walk Shopping Centre, Horsham. Shoppers and residents participated enthusiastically, learning new lifesaving skills and interacting with our team.
Whilst conducting demonstrations, our volunteers also took to the street in collections parties, appealing for donations to support our work throughout the country. By days end, a grand total of over £400 was raised, testament to the generosity of the Horsham community.
Horsham Unit Manager Johnathan Waters said: “Restart a Heart Day in Horsham on Saturday was a great opportunity for our local community to get involved and can I thank all the lovely people of Horsham who made a donation to St John Ambulance".
Our teams often seen at local and national events are unpaid volunteers, who give up their time to save lives and promote community safety. If you would like to find out more about how you can support us, or get involved, please visit https://www.sja.org.uk.