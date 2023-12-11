St John Ambulance names Sussex District Cadet of the Year

Robin Leake Date, and Eleanor Bond have been chosen as the District’s Cadet & Badger of the Year respectively for 2024 at St John Ambulance Worthing Unit on 19th November.

Robin, a Cadet Corporal from Portslade and Shoreham, competed against her peers in a series of assessments covering first aid, communication, teamwork, presentation, and social skills. Following a very close competition, Robin was named as the District Cadet of the Year for Sussex, receiving her certificate of participation from District Manager Darren Owen CStJ and award from The Hon. Lady Fiona Barttelot MBE DL. She will now go forwards to represent the county throughout the year and attend the National Cadet of the Year competition in 2024.

Alongside the Cadet of the Year, Sussex was also delighted to name its new Badger of the Year. Eleanor Bond, from Portslade and Shoreham Badger Sett, took part is a series of interactive activities and scenarios, including storytelling and basic first aid, before being selected. Eleanor shone throughout the day and was over the moon having been chosen.

Also confirmed in role were the incoming Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets for the county. Having come a close second during the District Cadet of the Year competition, Erin Morra, from Southwick Unit, was chosen alongside Robin to represent the county as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet’s for West and East Sussex respectively – an incredible opportunity that will see them act as ambassadors for Sussex at regional events.

Robin receives her award from Lady Barttelot.

Darren Owen said “As District Manager I am so proud of our young people. Today we really put them through their paces. It was a very high scoring group, and it was close at the top. These are inspiring young people well done to them all. Congratulations to Robin and Erin, our outstanding cadets and Ellie our outstanding Badger.”

St John Cadets provide young people aged 10-17 the opportunity to learn vital first aid and life skills, and work towards recognised awards such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award and Grand Prior. Older cadets can also become qualified first aiders, allowing them to deploy alongside our volunteers to support regional and national events.

Our Badger programme for ages 5-9 covers a wide range of subjects and activities, from first aid to communication skills, to healthy living and being safe. All the subjects have been written by St John people with the aim of Badgers in mind and to support children through their learning and development journey.