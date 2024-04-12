St John Ambulance supports Brighton Marathon 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers from the charity travelled from throughout the South of England in order to offer their time and expertise, joined in their commitment to ensuring the safety of participants and spectators alike

Throughout the city, St John Ambulance treatment centres were visible and on-hand to provide aid to competitors as they tackled the challenging yet picturesque 26.2 mile route. Cycle Response Units, Medical Response Teams and Emergency Ambulance Crews were also on standby and ready to provide support at a moments notice.

Also supporting the charities adult volunteers was a sizeable cadre of Cadet First Aiders. The Cadets, aged 16-17, played a vital role in supporting our volunteers and demonstrating their proficiency in first aid.

Medical Response Teams were on hand as competitors crossed the finish line at Hove Lawns.

During the final preparations, Cameron Pye, was recognised with a commendation by District Manager Darren Owen. Cameron for praised for his wider efforts in supporting the Operations Team in Sussex and ensuring crew readiness to bolster South East Coast Ambulances.

Sussex Area Manager Callum Ward said “Brighton Marathon 2024 was an excellent kickstart to the Major Events within the South East, with over 250 volunteers coming out in force to support this event. With the expertise of several specialist functions, as well as local Unit volunteers, multiple lives were saved working in close partnership with the Brighton Marathon Medical Team, KSS Air Ambulance, and ECMO.

From all of the planning and management team for this event, a massive thank you to all those volunteers that made this event possible, and we look forward to working with you all at the next Major Event.”

