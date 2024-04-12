St John Ambulance supports Brighton Marathon 2024

Record crowds and competitors descended on sunny Brighton for what has been the largest Marathon Weekend yet. With over 20,000 participants taking part in activities throughout the weekend, St John Ambulance were on hand to support London Marathon Events as they led the event for the second time.
By Joshua GillContributor
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from the charity travelled from throughout the South of England in order to offer their time and expertise, joined in their commitment to ensuring the safety of participants and spectators alike

Throughout the city, St John Ambulance treatment centres were visible and on-hand to provide aid to competitors as they tackled the challenging yet picturesque 26.2 mile route. Cycle Response Units, Medical Response Teams and Emergency Ambulance Crews were also on standby and ready to provide support at a moments notice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also supporting the charities adult volunteers was a sizeable cadre of Cadet First Aiders. The Cadets, aged 16-17, played a vital role in supporting our volunteers and demonstrating their proficiency in first aid.

Medical Response Teams were on hand as competitors crossed the finish line at Hove Lawns.Medical Response Teams were on hand as competitors crossed the finish line at Hove Lawns.
Medical Response Teams were on hand as competitors crossed the finish line at Hove Lawns.

During the final preparations, Cameron Pye, was recognised with a commendation by District Manager Darren Owen. Cameron for praised for his wider efforts in supporting the Operations Team in Sussex and ensuring crew readiness to bolster South East Coast Ambulances.

Sussex Area Manager Callum Ward said “Brighton Marathon 2024 was an excellent kickstart to the Major Events within the South East, with over 250 volunteers coming out in force to support this event. With the expertise of several specialist functions, as well as local Unit volunteers, multiple lives were saved working in close partnership with the Brighton Marathon Medical Team, KSS Air Ambulance, and ECMO.

From all of the planning and management team for this event, a massive thank you to all those volunteers that made this event possible, and we look forward to working with you all at the next Major Event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Could you see yourself working alongside our volunteers and making a difference in your community? Throughout the year, St John Ambulance provides medical support to high profile events events throughout Sussex, including the Lewes Bonfire and Brighton Pride. If you’d like to find out more about the opportunities and roles available, please our website.

Related topics:VolunteersBrightonSussex