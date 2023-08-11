St John Ambulance Sussex charity concert raises more than £8,500 for new first aid post

The evening started with a sparkle; an English sparkling wine reception, where attendees were treated to a delicious selection of Sussex sparkling wines and canapés provided by The Bluebell Vineyard and served by St John Ambulance ambassadors. In addition to The Bluebell Vineyard, the event was also sponsored by Gravetye Manor, Pureprint Uckfield, The Griffin Inn, and Brewin Dolphin. Giles York, County President for Sussex commented “St John Ambulance Sussex was delighted by the level of support from so many people and local businesses that made the evening such a success.”
Stile Antico performed their programme entitled ‘A Garden of Delights’ - a series of songs and works from the renaissance and early baroque, climaxing with Huw Watkin’s Shakespearean composition of ‘The Phoenix and the Turtle’. It was a truely enchanting experience, enhanced further by the historic setting of St Mary's Church, Newick, elements of which date from as early as the 12th century.
Giles York continued in commenting “The generosity of St Mary’s Church gave a perfect environment for the exceptional ability of Stile Antico to shine. My thanks to the Sussex Ambassadors for so much hard work that gave fabulous entertainment, significant profile for St John Ambulance, and raised over £8,500 towards a new First Aid Post for our local communities."