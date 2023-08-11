St John Ambulance Sussex charity concert raises more than £8,500 for new first aid post

St John Ambulance Sussex held its Stile Antico charity concert on the 11th of May, at the St Mary's Church, Newick. The event, featuring the acclaimed vocal ensemble Stile Antico, was organised to raise funds for a new first aid post. This will increase St John Ambulance’s ability to provide people and equipment to events across the county, and further increase it's outreach.

The evening started with a sparkle; an English sparkling wine reception, where attendees were treated to a delicious selection of Sussex sparkling wines and canapés provided by The Bluebell Vineyard and served by St John Ambulance ambassadors. In addition to The Bluebell Vineyard, the event was also sponsored by Gravetye Manor, Pureprint Uckfield, The Griffin Inn, and Brewin Dolphin. Giles York, County President for Sussex commented “St John Ambulance Sussex was delighted by the level of support from so many people and local businesses that made the evening such a success.”

Stile Antico performed their programme entitled ‘A Garden of Delights’ - a series of songs and works from the renaissance and early baroque, climaxing with Huw Watkin’s Shakespearean composition of ‘The Phoenix and the Turtle’. It was a truely enchanting experience, enhanced further by the historic setting of St Mary's Church, Newick, elements of which date from as early as the 12th century.