St John Ambulance Sussex holds service for the coronation in Sompting

The Priory held a service of prayer in preparation for the coronation of His Majesty the King, and Her Majesty the Queen, at the Church of St Mary on Thursday April 27.

The colour party for St John Sussex, overseen by The Reverend Dr Robert Beaken MStJ

The service, led by the Sussex County Chaplain, The Reverend Dr Robert Beaken MStJ, was attended by the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mr Andrew Bliss QPM, Chairman of the Sussex St John Priory Group, Dan May-Jones CStJ, and other dignitaries from across Sussex. Members of the St John Cadets and Badgers schemes, as well as adult volunteers, also attended to support and facilitate the poignant event.

Despite the drizzle, the collective mood was one of celebration for both the upcoming coronation and the work of our volunteers facilitating events in London and across the nation. An uplifting address by the Reverend Beaken spoke of hope and optimism, and supporting King Charles, who also assumes the role of Sovereign Head of the Order of St John upon his ascent to the throne. Readings by Mr Bliss, Dan May-Jones, and prayers led by members of the St John family further emphasized the unique links between St John, the monarchy, and our Christian roots. The service concluded with a collection in aid of the St John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital Group, followed by tea, coffee, and cake served in the Hospitaller Room.

Dan May-Jones said of the event, "As a working Royal Order of chivalry and a Christian Order, we are always looking at ways to help our volunteers celebrate both features of our unique organization. It was therefore a great opportunity to bring our volunteers together for a very moving and uplifting service, celebrating our Christian heritage and offering prayers for the King, our Sovereign Head, as well as offering prayers for all the St John Ambulance volunteers providing medical cover in the capital on the day of the King's coronation."