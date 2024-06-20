St John's Horsham International Festival - celebrating the Philippines

St John’s International Festival 2024 - Philippines!

Following on from our previous article regarding the International Festival held at school last Friday, we wanted to make a special shout out to our wonderful Philippines table.

Unfortunately we missed their photo in the last article but wanted to make a special mention and thanks for their delicious contribution to the Festival.

Every year, they make the most amazing food for the children (and staff!) to taste.

We all had a fantastic time eating such great Filipino dishes.