St Leonards Academy students' performance of Grease The Musical wows audiences

The St Leonards Academy has once again set the bar high for performances, with their recent production of ‘Grease the Musical’. The show, which took place last week, featured a cast of talented pupils ranging from new Year 7’s to experienced Year 11 performers.

Rehearsing since early November, the cast blew audiences away, which included their teachers, family, and friends, with their own rendition of classic songs such as ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Grease Lightning’, and ‘We Go Together’. Leading stars, Darcy Jacobs as Sandy, and Sebastian Kane as Danny rocked the roof with their solo performances of ‘Sandy’ and ‘Hopelessly Devoted’, while other stars such as Keya Nyee as Rizzo and Joseph Hempshal as Kenickie also shone on stage.

The opening performance was also well-received by both colleagues and pupils at the neighbouring Silverdale Primary Academy, both part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, a family of 15 academies across Sussex all supporting each other and their pupils to excel.

Principal of Silverdale Primary Academy Jonathon Morris, said: “It was such a delight to have been invited to watch the opening performance of Grease from the performers of St Leonards Academy. I was blown away by the talent on show, truly spine-tingling moments as the story of Sandy and Danny unfolded in front of us.

"The stellar cast took us back to 1959, and we were more than happy to go along for the ride in Grease Lightening. Alongside the show it was a privilege to see ex-Silverdale students performing as actors, singers, dancers, and the essential backstage crew in bringing the show alive. Made us proud to see how they have continued to grow!"

Principal of The St Leonards Academy, Jon Francies, said: “I am so proud of everyone involved in this production. Not only was the quality exceptionally high but it was great to see all year groups involved in the performance, the music, and backstage. Performing arts goes from strength to strength at St Leonards Academy. I look forward to future productions with real excitement!”

The direction and vocal arrangement, coupled with the exceptional choreography by Elizabeth Hart, Felix Denton and Kirsty Webb, and musical accompaniment by Rob Kuhler, Jack Jones, Vincent Wade, Eddie Jones, and pupils Joshua Norris, Matthew Raynor, and Heath Stevens made for a truly unforgettable show. ‘Accord Visuals’ provided stunning set design and technical support to ensure that the production was a feast for the eyes as well as the ears.

Four pupils in the cast who performed in the school show every year at the academy will soon depart for the next step in their educational journey. They will leave behind a legacy of excellence and inspiration in the department of drama and art. The University of Brighton Academies Trust open events will begin in Autumn 2023. This is an excellent opportunity for prospective pupils joining us in September 2024 to experience the remarkable talent and passion that The St Leonards Academy has to offer. Further information and dates will be added to the website soon.

Darcy Jacobs, Maia Jenkins, and Sebastian Kane