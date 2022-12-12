St Leonards'' Churchwood Primary Academy rated 'Good' by Ofsted

Churchwood is looking ‘Good’! The University of Brighton Academies Trust are delighted to share that Churchwood Primary Academy has been rated ‘Good’ after its recent Ofsted inspection in early October.

The report identifies the three areas rated ‘Good’ – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management - and the two rated ‘Outstanding’: personal development and early years provision. Ofsted commemorated that “staff have high expectations. They want all pupils to succeed. Leaders understand the barriers many pupils face and ensure that the school’s curriculum is enriched with additional opportunities as far as possible.”

After commending that staff know all their pupils well, the report highlighted that the personal development and pastoral care of pupils at Churchwood are particularly strong. Ofsted emphasised this by noting that “the school provides pupils with a wide range of enrichment experiences, both on and off-site. Older pupils are enthusiastic about visits to local castles or ‘going up against’ another school at football. Pupils learn about equality and diversity through the school’s personal, social and health education programme. Supplemented by age-appropriate relationships and sex education provision.

The school’s ‘superhero behavioural framework’ support pupils in respecting others and building confidence and self-esteem.” On the topic of curriculum, Ofsted raised the strengths of teaching in core subjects. It’s acknowledged that “Mathematics, English and Science are strengths of the curriculum. Leaders attach great importance to ensuring that pupils develop their reading skills early and securely”, also hearing first-hand how excited pupils are about the academy’s appointed reading ambassadors and book vending machine.

Ofsted also noted that the school's evolving curriculum is ambitious and supportive for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The report wrote, “they ensure that the school’s curriculum is enriched with additional opportunities as far as possible. This includes early years and the school’s specialist class for pupils with autism spectrum disorder” which recognises their values towards an inclusive culture.

Ros Collett, Principal at Churchwood, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our most recent inspection. It is very satisfying that the hard work of our pupils and staff has been acknowledged. I am particularly pleased that our ambition to give our pupils the best possible start in their education has been recognised by the ‘outstanding’ judgements for our early years provision and pupils’ personal development. We look forward to building on the many successes within the report in future years.”

Churchwood Primary Academy is a part of The University of Brighton Academies Trust, a family of 15 academies across Sussex supporting each other and their pupils to excel.

Dr John Smith, Chief Executive, said: “I whole-heartedly congratulate Churchwood Primary Academy in maintaining their ‘Good’ status in their latest inspection. I was delighted to read that “all parents that inspectors spoke to at the start of both days of the inspection were incredibly positive about the school. This included praise for how the school supported families during the pandemic.

