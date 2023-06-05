St Leonards' girl guides' sponsored walk from Eastbourne pier to Hastings pier

The girls (Ziva Deering and Alisha Flaherty) walked from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier without any complaints to raise funds for their Guide unit to go on trips over the summer.
They were joined by their assistant leader Claire Worth, leader Amy Worth and assistant leader Mollie Worth as well as Lucy Pledge and Diane Levett who wanted to challenge themselves and gave sponsorship to the girls upon completion.
The girls found the 15 mile trek a real challenge but the leadership team is so proud of them for coming along and taking part.
This shows such dedication to their unit and proof that girls can do anything if they put their minds to it! Well done girls we are all so proud of you!