St Leonards' girl guides' sponsored walk from Eastbourne pier to Hastings pier

Two guides from 14th St Leonard’s Guide unit took part in a sponsored walk on Saturday the 3rd of June to raise funds for their unit to go on trips over the summer.

Ziva and Alisha upon arriving at Hastings Pier

The girls (Ziva Deering and Alisha Flaherty) walked from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier without any complaints to raise funds for their Guide unit to go on trips over the summer.

They were joined by their assistant leader Claire Worth, leader Amy Worth and assistant leader Mollie Worth as well as Lucy Pledge and Diane Levett who wanted to challenge themselves and gave sponsorship to the girls upon completion.

The girls found the 15 mile trek a real challenge but the leadership team is so proud of them for coming along and taking part.