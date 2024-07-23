Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A St Leonards nursery has been praised by Ofsted, with inspectors saying children ‘thrive’ there.

Bear’s House, in St Matthews Gardens, was rated ‘good’ in its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and overall effectiveness.

The inspection was carried last month, with the report published this week.

The report said: “Children thrive in this welcoming nursery. They settle quickly after arrival and immediately become engrossed in their chosen activities. Staff playfully interact with children and are enthusiastic in their approach. For example, in the baby room, they encourage children to explore play dough and other messy materials. Staff capture children's interests and engage them purposefully in their learning.”

Staff and Children celebrating

Ofsted said that the nursery had ‘high expectations’ of all children who attend.

The report said: “When children struggle to manage and understand their emotions, they are supported quickly and effectively. For example, toddlers are encouraged to identify how they are feeling using emotion symbols.

“Older children are supported to regulate their feelings and to consider the effect of their words and actions on others. Children's behaviour is good because they are engaged and enjoy the activities and experiences on offer.”

Ofsted said leaders at Bear’s House had introduced a ‘strong and ambitious’ curriculum.

The inspector’s report said: “They (leaders) reflected on the learning environment and made significant changes to improve children's opportunities. For example, an outdoor classroom has been introduced in the garden area for older children.

“Staff use song and rhyme to support children's language development. They enthusiastically join in with actions, which encourages children to do the same.

“During play activities, babies and toddlers receive interactions that encourage them to practise the back-and-forth of conversation. For example, staff narrate children's play and ask them simple questions about what they are doing. They introduce new words as children play, to further extend their vocabulary.”

Ofsted added that parents were complimentary of the nursery.

The report added: “Staff share information with parents during daily handovers, care books, through an online app and during parents’ meetings. Parents feel well informed about important aspects of their children's care and education. They comment on the good progress children have made since attending the nursery.”