A St Leonards nursery has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Robsack Wood Nursery, part of Robsack Wood Primary Academy, in Whatlington Way, was praised for the way children made ‘exceptional progress in their learning and development’.

The nursery was rated ‘outstanding’ for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

In the report, inspectors said: “Children make exceptional progress in their learning and development. Teaching is of the highest quality. From the youngest age, babies develop a thirst for learning and exploration.

“Staff provide a nurturing, engaging and highly stimulating range of activities. Children of all ages thrive in the nursery. They benefit from extremely warm, close relationships with the caring, professional and highly trained staff.

“The nursery offers a homely, safe, welcoming and fully inclusive environment where every child and family are valued. Children demonstrate how happy, settled and secure they feel within the nursery. They arrive with an abundance of excitement, enthusiasm and eagerness to start their day.

“Children's behaviour is exemplary. They show real kindness, care and respect for others. Staff teach children exceptionally well. They consistently remind them to look after one another and to value and respect differences between each other.

“Children recognise that they all have their own unique qualities. They actively celebrate these, showing exceptional levels of confidence and positive self-esteem.”

Ofsted said nursery leaders had developed an ‘inspiring, innovative and creative curriculum that takes account of every child's learning needs’.

The report added: “Leaders are highly invested in children's learning and development. Children have an exceptional start to their learning journey and are extremely well prepared for starting school.”

Caroline Thayre, executive principal at Robsack Wood Primary Academy and Nursery, said: “We are incredibly proud of our 'Outstanding' rating and remain committed to working tirelessly to maintain and exceed these high standards. We extend our sincere gratitude to our dedicated staff, supportive families, and the community for their continued trust and collaboration.”

Dr John Smith, chief executive at The University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “We are thrilled with the recent 'Outstanding' rating for Robsack Wood Nursery from Ofsted. It's a testament to our collective commitment to providing exceptional care and education, fostering the growth and development of every child.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to inspiring both our children and staff to flourish and achieve their best. The outstanding efforts of our staff, supported by our families, have created an environment where children not only learn but thrive.