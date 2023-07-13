St Leonards over 55s try plant pot painting at free art workshop

A group of local over 55s discovered their inner artist recently when they joined a free art workshop at the Robsack Centre, St Leonards on Sea.

The fun, free beginners pot painting workshop was part of First Time for Everything,a programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active.

Local artist, Liz Emtage, led the pot painting session, which was inspired by David Hockney’s painting, The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire. Participants enjoyed a light lunch while the pots were drying, and took a finished artwork home.

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and thanks to support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, nearly 800 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. More than 11,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 96% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event and 70% felt more connected to their local community.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Whatever our age, ability or circumstances, getting out and about, being active and feeling part of our local community are incredibly important for our health and wellbeing. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything brings local people together to have fun, meet new people and enjoy trying something new.”

Rachel Rich, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Hastings and St. Leonard’s on Sea, said: “It was great to see the first-time artists apply their own interpretations of the Hockney painting to their pots. We have lots more sessions planned this year for local people to try, and are grateful for the continued support of the players of People’s Postcode Lottery who make these events possible. They mean so much to the people taking part.”

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall, a free online activity hub and community. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall helps people stay physically and mentally active, connected and having fun. From crafts to Zumba, singing to meditation, there are more than 1,500 sessions available to view on-demand, with new content added regularly. Sessions are livestreamed daily on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Followers take part in real time or view on-demand. It is free to join and take part, and no sign in or subscription is required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

For more information about First Time for Everything activities in Hastings and St. Leonard’s-on-Sea, contact Rachel Rich, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator, on tel: 07918 377510 or email: [email protected].

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity delivers the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme for NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care, enabled by the GoodSAM app, with volunteers responding to over 2.5 million requests for help to support approximately 200,000 people, and completing over 363,000 shifts at vaccination sites. The charity also works in local communities running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To make a donation to support the charity’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

