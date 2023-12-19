St Leonards primary academy spreads festive joy to care home
The academy's pupils, under the guidance of Principal Rob Smith, engaged in a thoughtful project where they handcrafted and personalised Christmas cards for the 41 residents of Bethune Court. The pupils poured their creativity into designing unique cards, each accompanied by a heartfelt, handwritten message tailored to brighten the holiday season for the recipients.
The academy, known for its commitment to nurturing the potential of its pupils, took this opportunity to instill the values of kindness and compassion in young minds. The project aligns with the Trust's emphasis on working together and underscores the significance of acts of kindness, particularly during the festive period.
Principal, Rob Smith, expressed his immense pride in the efforts of both pupils and staff at Churchwood, stating, "I am immensely proud of how much effort the pupils and staff at Churchwood have put into this Christmas project. Everyone associated with the academy has really enjoyed the making and writing of the Christmas cards.
The academy sent close to 300 cards to Bethune Court, accompanied by a box of festive goodies for the residents to share. This thoughtful gesture aims not only to spread Christmas cheer but also to highlight the importance of treating others with kindness and empathy."
He further emphasised the personal connection to Bethune Court, saying, "The link with Bethune Court is a personal one to me, and I am thrilled that Churchwood has been able to bring some joy to such an amazing establishment that does a brilliant job in providing great care to its residents."
The University of Brighton Academies Trust, applauds the initiative as a shining example of the positive impact that schools can have on their local communities.