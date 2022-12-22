St Leonards residents beat winter blues with fun winter fitness class

A group of local people aged 55 and over beat the winter blues this month by getting active at a fun, free, gentle exercise class to music from the 1960s at St. Matthews Church in St. Leonards-on-Sea.

The free class was part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active.

Heidi Tambeh from Active Hastings led the Get Moving session which included singing and dancing. Participants enjoyed a light lunch afterwards and a talk from Sussex Energise about how to reduce their energy bills.

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and thanks to support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, more than 700 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. Over 10,000 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event and 80% felt more connected to their local community.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Whatever our age, ability or circumstances, getting out and about, being active and feeling part of our local community are incredibly important for our health and wellbeing. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything brings local people together to have fun, meet new people and enjoy trying something new.”

One participant from St. Leonards-on-Sea said: “The class really lifted my spirits.”

Rachel Rich, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Hastings and St. Leonards-on-Sea, said: “We have lots more sessions planned for local people to enjoy, and are grateful for the continued support of the players of People’s Postcode Lottery who make these events possible. They mean so much to the people taking part.”

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall, a free online activity hub and community. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall helps people stay physically and mentally active, connected and having fun. From crafts to Zumba, singing to meditation, there are more than 1,000 sessions available to view on-demand, with new content added regularly. Sessions are live-streamed daily on Facebook, search @VirtualVillageHall. Followers take part in real time or view on-demand via the Royal Voluntary Service website or YouTube. It is free to join and take part, and a Facebook profile is not required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source.

For more information about First Time for Everything activities in Hastings and St. Leonards-on-Sea, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator Rachel Rich on tel: 07918 377510, email: [email protected] Booking essential as spaces are limited.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To make a donation to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.

