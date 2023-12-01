Pupils and staff at a St Leonards school are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors praised the school’s ‘happy and positive environment’.

Silverdale Primary Academy, in Perth Road, which is part of The University of Brighton Academies Trust, maintained its rating of ‘good’ overall following the recent inspection.

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils develop impeccable manners at Silverdale Primary Academy. Mutual respect and politeness are at the heart of the school’s ethos. Staff model respectful and kind interactions. As a result, the school is a happy and positive environment where pupils feel safe.

“The school has high aspirations for all pupils. Consequently, pupils work hard to meet these expectations in their learning and behaviour.

Silverdale Primary Academy

“Pupils relish being challenged in their learning and persevere to overcome any difficulties. They are particularly motivated by the ‘ninja code’. Pupils are keen to ‘collect’ the ninja characters who embody the values the school expects pupils to display. The values include ambition, courage and determination. Pupils aspire to become an ‘ultimate ninja,’ which means they have demonstrated all the values.”

Ofsted also praised the teaching provision.

Inspectors said: “The curriculum is well planned and sequenced in almost all subjects. It is ambitious for all pupils, and staff adapt this carefully for disadvantaged pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Leaders have precisely identified what they intend pupils to learn and in what order.

“Staff have expert subject knowledge. They use this to explain new content clearly. Teachers routinely revisit important concepts, and this helps pupils to build secure learning over time.

“The teaching of reading is now a strength of the school. Leaders have taken effective action to address historically weaker results. From the start of Reception, staff closely follow the ambitious phonics programme. Struggling readers are supported very effectively.”

Jonathan Morris, principal at Silverdale Primary Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our ‘Good’ rating and remain committed to working tirelessly to maintain and exceed these high standards.”