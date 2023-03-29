Edit Account-Sign Out
St Michael’s Hospice Hastings on lookout for a lead member to join its Board of Trustees

St Michael’s Hospice is recruiting a new Patrons’ Circle Lead to help ensure long-term, sustainable support from a range of donors which will enable the Hospice to achieve its vision and strategic priorities.

Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST
St Michael's Hospice nurses
One of the most loved charities in the area and based in a beautiful location overlooking the sea, St Michael’s Hospice has been the community’s specialist support in dying, death, and loss for more than 35 years.

Joining a Board of 10 existing trustees, the Patrons’ Circle Lead will work alongside St Michael’s’ Income Generation Director to build trusted and valued relationships with the Hospice’s current Patrons and foster relationships to generate new Patrons.

Susan Munroe, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: "The Hospice is fortunate to have committed and loyal Patrons whose gifts to the Hospice have been transformational. Our work is enhanced by their contribution, and I want to ensure that we are doing all we can to recognise and value their support.”

St Michael’s is committed to increasing the diversity of the Hospice’s Trustees and actively encourages applications from under-represented groups. Applications are invited from across Hastings and Rother and surrounding areas.

To find out more about becoming the Patrons’ Circle Lead Trustee please contact Karen Mason, PA to Chief Executive, on 01424 456367 or email [email protected] for an information pack, or if you have any questions, and would like to speak to the Chief Executive or a Trustee.

Details of the role are also available on the St Michael’s Hospice website stmichaelshospice.com/volunteer/

The deadline for applying is April 17, 2023.

St Michael's Hospice