St Wilfrid’s Hospice Rainbow Run entries are open

The 5km course is perfect for families, friends, colleagues and anyone else who wants to experience the joy of running through the seven colours of the rainbow, all while raising funds for hospice care.

The event is at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham, on Saturday 18th May, and starts at midday. All finishers receive a t-shirt and medal.

Early bird ticket entry prices are available until 10th March and cost £10 for children (up to the age of 15), £15 for adults (16+), £45 for families (2 adults and up to 3 children) and £135 for groups of 10.

Last year’s event in full swing

Senior Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s, Beth Hillier, said: ‘Rainbow Run is always fantastic fun for all ages. Each colour station is staffed by volunteers who throw non-toxic, biodegradable paint at participants, but if they aren’t rainbow-coloured enough by the time they cross the finish line, we bring the event to a close with a spectacular paint party! We’d like to thank Whiteline Manufacturing Ltd for sponsoring the event as their support is invaluable.’

For more information about Rainbow Run, visit events.stwhospice.org/event/rainbow-run