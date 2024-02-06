BREAKING

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Rainbow Run entries are open

Would you like to run, walk or skip through all the colours of the rainbow? Entries are now open for the fourth St Wilfrid’s Hospice Rainbow Run, and the afternoon of fun has the addition of a brand-new foam station for 2024.
By Jenny GriffithsContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:43 GMT
The 5km course is perfect for families, friends, colleagues and anyone else who wants to experience the joy of running through the seven colours of the rainbow, all while raising funds for hospice care.

The event is at Nash Street Farm, near Hailsham, on Saturday 18th May, and starts at midday. All finishers receive a t-shirt and medal.

Early bird ticket entry prices are available until 10th March and cost £10 for children (up to the age of 15), £15 for adults (16+), £45 for families (2 adults and up to 3 children) and £135 for groups of 10.

Last year’s event in full swingLast year’s event in full swing
Last year’s event in full swing

Senior Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s, Beth Hillier, said: ‘Rainbow Run is always fantastic fun for all ages. Each colour station is staffed by volunteers who throw non-toxic, biodegradable paint at participants, but if they aren’t rainbow-coloured enough by the time they cross the finish line, we bring the event to a close with a spectacular paint party! We’d like to thank Whiteline Manufacturing Ltd for sponsoring the event as their support is invaluable.’

For more information about Rainbow Run, visit events.stwhospice.org/event/rainbow-run

St Wilfrid’s supports people with life-limiting illness and their families and carers. It costs over £19,000 a day to run all the services provided by the hospice on its Inpatient Unit and out in the community.

