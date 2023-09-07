Staff put best foot forward to help garden centre colleagues

Staff and friends from a group of family-run Sussex garden centres are embarking on a 55km walk around the county this weekend to support causes very close to their colleagues’ hearts.

Setting off on Sunday morning (10 September) they intend to cover the ground between their four sites to raise funds for the Early Birth Association and Royal Marsden cancer care.

They will endure the late-summer heat to complete the route in three stages but will be starting at first-light to make the most of the cooler morning weather. Firstly, there is the 19km from Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks; then 12km on to Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade, and finally another 24km down to Paradise Park in Newhaven. Director Darren Clift is planning to cover the entire route while other members are tackling various sector combinations.

“Some of our colleagues have first-hand experience of the care and support offered to them through the Early Birth Association and are keen to show their support”, said director Sarah Mead. “And we know how much Royal Marsden means to both a former colleague and a current member of our team who have received exemplary care there; it is a charity very close to home for many of us.”