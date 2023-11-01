Stagecoach South donates £3,870 to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Stagecoach South has pledged a £10 donation for each bus running in our region to this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy appeal.

For many years the company, which operates bus services across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, has supported the appeal by branding all its vehicles with poppies.

Managing director Marc Reddy said,:“We’re thrilled to continue supporting the poppy appeal. This year, in our efforts to drive net zero and reduce waste, we’ve chosen not to decorate buses with temporary stickers but will instead donate our money directly to the Royal British Legion.

“We employ a large number of former service personnel at our local bus depots and we’re extremely proud to help the charity continue its vital support and care for our veterans. With 387 Stagecoach buses running every weekday across our region, we’re pleased to offer a matching £3,870 for this year’s fundraising campaign. You’ll also see our popular full-livery poppy buses running around north Hampshire and the Blackwater Valley, as our permanent tribute to the charity.”

Local Stagecoach team with the dedicated Poppy bus

Clare Peppiatt, regional Poppy Appeal manager for the South-West at the Royal British Legion, said: "For the first time during the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal, you can wear a plastic-free poppy that is entirely made from paper. In line with the charity's commitment to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment, Stagecoach will also be taking an eco-friendlier approach to their donating. We are hugely grateful for the support of Stagecoach, who contribute vital funds that go towards helping veterans, current serving personnel, and their families."

In addition to the donation, Stagecoach has confirmed free bus travel to military personnel past, present and cadets across the 11th and 12th of November, Remembrance weekend. Bus drivers have been invited to observe the national 2 minutes silence on both days, where safe and appropriate to do so.