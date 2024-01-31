Stairway To Heaven charity events launch in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This new charity has been set up to help families that are unable to pay for their loved one’s funerals. The Trustees have decided that although it is to aid a very serious and sad situation, they will make the fundraising an enjoyable experience.‘The Long Luncheon’ started with ‘Paparazzi’ style arrival pictures on the red carpet by professional photographer Georgina Smith of GS Creative, in addition to complimentary welcome drinks. Then a serious word from one of the founders explaining the Charity’s mission came next. With professional host Ben Franco leading the proceedings from then on, aided and abetted by Worthing’s Town Cryer Bob Smytherman it was pretty well nonstop!

The food was provided by the Portobello Group as a showcase for their new menus across the group. and got a resounding thumbs up from all those present who consisted of a mixture of local business owners and their guests. The entertainment followed by way of the ever popular Virtual Horse Racing presented on the large screen with cash winnings and much needed revenue for the charity.

The four hours flew by, ending with a great raffle with some generous prizes donated by local businesses.

