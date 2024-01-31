BREAKING

Stairway To Heaven charity events launch in Worthing

The newly established Stairway To Heaven Charity (1203553) launched its fundraising event programme on Thursday 25th January at the impressively recently renovated and re-named Railway Hotel opposite Worthing Station. It was an overwhelming success with fantastic food and fun for the whole four hours
By Luke BallantyneContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:50 GMT
This new charity has been set up to help families that are unable to pay for their loved one’s funerals. The Trustees have decided that although it is to aid a very serious and sad situation, they will make the fundraising an enjoyable experience.‘The Long Luncheon’ started with ‘Paparazzi’ style arrival pictures on the red carpet by professional photographer Georgina Smith of GS Creative, in addition to complimentary welcome drinks. Then a serious word from one of the founders explaining the Charity’s mission came next. With professional host Ben Franco leading the proceedings from then on, aided and abetted by Worthing’s Town Cryer Bob Smytherman it was pretty well nonstop!

The food was provided by the Portobello Group as a showcase for their new menus across the group. and got a resounding thumbs up from all those present who consisted of a mixture of local business owners and their guests. The entertainment followed by way of the ever popular Virtual Horse Racing presented on the large screen with cash winnings and much needed revenue for the charity.

The four hours flew by, ending with a great raffle with some generous prizes donated by local businesses.

Long Lunch VenueLong Lunch Venue
There will be another similar event on 29th February 2024 at the same venue followed by a spectacular Gala Night at Selden Barns Patching on 23 March 2024 Hosted by ex Wasp’s star Peter Scrivener and guest speaker British Lions and England star Simon Shaw.

Visit stairwaytoheavencharity.co.uk/stairway-to-heaven-events/