Stand-off after man climbs onto roof in Newhaven

Emergency services were attending an ongoing incident in Newhaven town centre today (Thursday, February 14).

A man climbed onto the roof of a property this morning and proceeded to talk on his mobile phone.

Police closed Bridge Street to traffic and the immediate area was cordoned off. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.

Officers were at the scene from 10.15am. A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The road has been closed while officers speak to the man,”

Pictures on social media showed the man standing on the roof wearing a dark coloured hoodie and using his mobile.