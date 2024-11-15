Standing in the South Downs is art show inspiration

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 8th Nov 2024, 10:20 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 10:05 GMT
Standing in the South Downs is the exhibition from November 12-24 from Clare Boyd-Wallis at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary.

Clare, who lives in Rogate, said: “I am a painter working predominantly in oils. I regularly exhibit my work and teach groups of adults how to paint. My inspiration comes from the natural world around me. A lot of my past work has been centred around Scotland and the Outer Hebrides where I regularly visit. I love skies, trees and weather.

“I am interested in how being in the landscape makes us feel, our sense of isolation and our smallness within it. Having recently walked parts of the South Downs way, I was inspired to put on an exhibition focussed around it. The vastness of the South Downs is inspiring but within this there are also enclosed spaces in the woods surrounding it. There will be 40 oil paintings ranging from small to large canvases of a metre across exploring views of the South Downs with the skies and pathways a dominant feature. I will be in the gallery for five days if people are interesting in meeting me and chatting about my work.

“I completed a foundation year at Farnham Art College 1986 to 87, then a three-year degree in fine art at Kingston University 1987-90.”

