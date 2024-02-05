Star-studded celebrity chefs and music headliners announced for major Brighton festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu.

Early announcements, include: MasterChef champion, Tom Rhodes, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, Alex Webb, Great British Menu winner and chef-patron of Bib Gourmand awarded 64 Degrees, Michael Bremner, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, Steven Edwards, from 3AA Rosette-awarded, Etch, and Great British Bake Off favourite, Jürgen Krauss.

Alex Webb, said: “I'm really looking forward to the Foodies Festival tour, it’s my 3rd year in a row, and I’m glad to be returning! I can’t wait to celebrate the local food and drink in the region. I’ll be cooking some of my favourite dishes, such as Lobster Toast and Chilli Jam, as well as some classics from MasterChef!”

Crowd at Foodies

Sussex-based Roy Stride, frontman of Scouting For Girls, said: "We always look forward to performing at Foodies and it just wouldn’t be summer without it! The festivals have such a great vibe and are the perfect way to spend a lovely weekend with family and friends"

Showcasing the best of Brighton and beyond, many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and multi-award-winning chefs will also appear, including: Peter Dantanus, Head Chef from Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded, Burnt Orange, Jamie Halsall, from Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded, Cin Cin, Mark Charker Head Chef from 2AA Rosette-awarded, The Bell in Ticehurst, Will Devlin, Chef-Patron of Green Michelin star awarded, The Small Holding, Lee Parsons, chef-patron from 2AA Rosette-awarded The Parsons Table, Alun Sperring, co-founder and chef from Bib Gourmand awarded Chilli Pickle and Paul Peters, head chef from 3AA Rosette-awarded, Amberley Castle.

Throughout the 3-day weekend, visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of TV cooking show champions and award-winning chefs in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats.

In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Scouting For Girls

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting - presenters include BBC, ITV and Channel 4 drinks experts.

Visitors can browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of street food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

Other exciting attractions and new features include: TV Chef battles, Fire Pit BBQ sessions, Cook School with experts, Silent Disco, Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Chilli Eating competitions featuring the current world champion, fairground rides, walk about artists, drum troops, choirs, children’s activities and family-friendly areas. Throughout the weekend, the Music Stage presents a summer soundtrack of chart-topping artists, top tribute acts, covers bands and superb local bands.

For the fifth year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets helping to raise money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

MasterChef Tom Rhodes

Dates and tickets

Preston Park, Brighton

4th, 5th, 6th May 2024

Tickets from £4 (child) and £21 (adult)

Weekend tickets from £38 (3-day)

On sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com