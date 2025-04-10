Star Wars celebration at Portsmouth Comic Con

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An out-of-this-world experience is the promise with Star Wars at Portsmouth Comic Con 2025.

You can explore a galaxy far, far away – without leaving Portsmouth, says spokeswoman Kate Gordon. Tickets on www.portsmouthcomiccon.com.

“May the Fourth be with you! Portsmouth Comic Con is thrilled to announce that its successful partnership with Joker Squad will continue into 2025, bringing back one of its most beloved attractions – the Star Wars Experience. Fans of all ages can look forward to an epic celebration of the Star Wars universe, featuring exciting new additions and welcoming two very special guests: puppeteer Brian Herring and actor Guy Henry, who portrayed Governor Tarkin in Rogue One.

“This year, Joker Squad is taking the immersive Star Wars experience to a whole new level. Whether you're a lifelong Star Wars fan or simply looking for a fun weekend adventure, the Star Wars zone is the perfect destination for everyone. Highlights include: photo opportunities featuring iconic scenes and characters, such as Land Speeders, Droids, drumming Ewoks, and a dedicated kids' activities area; interactive exhibition on the main stage – make your way through an Imperial checkpoint and journey to a Star Wars desert planet; one of the first Star Wars Cantinas at a UK Comic Con – complete with a bar, music, and games of Star Wars Sabacc; and behind-the-scenes with Star Wars legends

“Portsmouth Comic Con will also be welcoming Brian Herring, the English puppeteer who brought BB-8, Porgs, Fathiers and numerous other creatures and droids to life in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Herring will share his fascinating behind-the-scenes insights into his work on Star Wars: Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“Joining him is Guy Henry, best known to Star Wars fans for his portrayal of Governor Tarkin in Rogue One. With an extensive filmography including roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Netflix's Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte, Guy will discuss his diverse career and his iconic Star Wars role.”

Portsmouth Comic Con event director Nick Coles said: “With 2025’s Portsmouth Comic Con falling on the weekend of International Star Wars Day, partnering with Joker Squad again was a no-brainer. We’re raising the stakes this year, offering exciting new content and more Star Wars guests than ever before. It's the ultimate weekend for anyone looking to explore the galaxy—without leaving Portsmouth!

“Portsmouth Comic Con will take place on May 3 and 4 and promises to be an unforgettable weekend, with celebrity guests, colourful cosplayers, engaging panels and workshops, and appearances from world-renowned comic artists and writers.”