Starbucks coffee chain acquires landmark Sussex hotel near Lewes

A landmark former hotel near Lewes in East Sussex is set to become a drive-to outlet of coffee chain Starbucks.

ACQUIRED: The former Newmarket Inn near Lewes is to be transformed into a drive-to Starbucks coffee outlet after being acquired by Cobra Coffee in a deal negotiated by property consultancy Vail Willia

This follows a successful acquisition of the Newmarket Inn by property consultancy Vail Williams on behalf of Cobra Coffee, owned by the Southern Co-op group.

The purchase price remains undisclosed.

The 8,150 sq ft building with a substantial car park for 55 vehicles sits on a site of more than an acre on the busy A27, Old Brighton Road, with up to 31,000 vehicles passing daily.

Two miles from Lewes, the highly visible building is also just 1.75 miles from Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s Amex Stadium in Falmer and located in an area known as Ashcombe within the South Downs National Park.

Vail Williams’ Senior Surveyor Mikael Goldsmith, based in Crawley, said: “ Vail Williams were tasked with securing and acquiring this rare, prominent site for which there was a high degree of interest in a competitive situation.

“We were able to capitalise on our intimate market knowledge and extensive contact base to secure this on behalf of our client “

“Freehold roadside premises and sites such as the Newmarket Inn are hard to find in Coastal Sussex, with only a handful of transactions taking place in the last decade. We therefore remain active in sourcing similar properties for clients.”

Portsmouth-based Southern Co-op is a regional, independent co-operative operating more than 300 food, funeral and Starbucks coffee branches across the south of England.

Vicky Newman, Senior Portfolio Manager “This is a perfect location which is sure to trade well. We are looking to give the property a new lease of life and make sure it remains part of the county’s valuable hospitality industry.

“We will ensure that the building is sensitively altered for a new drive-to location which is scheduled to be launched in late Spring 2023.

“We are grateful for Vail Williams’ assistance in securing this location for our business.”

Andrew Halfacree, Director at Brighton-based Flude Property Consultants acted for the vendor, Hatley Estates Ltd

