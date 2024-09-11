Starr Trust supporters battled the elements cycling over 270 miles from Cornwall to Brighton

On 5th September, a group of thirty supporters of the Starr Trust Charity headed off by coach to Cornwall from where the first leg of the four day bike ride would begin. Cyclists braved the elements to take part in the 278 mile challenge and pushed through the wettest and most treacherous conditions ever experienced on one of the Hove-based charity’s annual bike rides.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Challenge

Day One -Cornwall to Okehampton (33 Miles)

Day Two – Okehampton to Yeovil (81 Miles)

A short break for tea at Minions Cafe

Day Three – Yeovil to Southampton via Stonehenge (90 Miles)

Day Four – Southampton to Brighton (74 Miles)

All cyclists arrived back safely to home territory greeted by friends and family at Lex’s Café on Hove Seafront to the sound of huge cheers from the crowds where they received refreshments and were presented with medals from the Starr Trust team.‍

Co-Founder of The Implant Centre and Event Sponsor, Guy Barwell said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Smiles from the fast group

“Cornwall to Brighton was a remarkably testing ride for us all, with the most abysmal cycling conditions for the first 2 days with unrelenting rain making the steep Cornwall and Devon hills so much tougher to climb and descend – never have so many brake pads needed replacing. Luckily the teams were all so positive that comradery bought everyone together to help at the toughest points. We laughed and some of us certainly cried, especially putting on the still soaking wet gear the next morning. A HUGE thanks to the team leaders who looked after us all so well in these conditions, the repair and support team and the Starr Trust team who organised this spectacular event.”

CEO of Webtrends Optimise and Co-sponsor Matt Smith said:

“Cycling from Cornwall to Brighton is by far the hardest, but most rewarding, challenge I have put myself through. Whilst I knew it would be tough, the adverse weather conditions with near constant rain made those long days even longer. This, alongside the constant hills, which on 2 of the days were collectively higher than climbing Ben Nevis, made some of moments very difficult. However, having such a fantastic group of people going through the same thing meant we all pushed each other to keep going. Being with such a supportive group made all the difference and provided moments of relief and joy even on the toughest days. I am so grateful to the Starr Trust who organised this fantastic fundraiser, and I'm so pleased I was able to fundraise for the exceptional work they do.”

Rosie Molloy, Fundraising Manager for The Starr Trust said: “We would like to give special thanks to cycling leaders Chris, Tony, Mark, Kristap, Jane and Sharon for their energy, dedication and support to make this event possible. All cyclists who attended gave up their time to raise funds and be part of a fantastic team of people who made this trip so memorable. Also special thanks to Bob the mechanic who was on hand for roadside repairs and mechanical support along the way!”

Wet but determined cyclists on route from Cornwall to Brighton

To register your interest for the Starr Trust Bike Ride 2025, please email: [email protected]

For more information about the Starr Trust please visit: www.starrtrust.org