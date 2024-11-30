Start the Christmas season with Bye Bye Baby in Worthing

Bye Bye Baby, the show that takes audiences back in time on a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, will be touring to The Factory Live Worthing on Friday, December 6.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Sheldrake, programming and marketing manager, The Factory Live, said: “From The Four Seasons’ early beginning in the 1950s, when Frankie first joined the group, this show celebrates the greatest hits such as Beggin’; Big Girls Don’t Cry; Walk Like A Man; Lets Hang On; Who Loves You; December ’63 (Oh What A Night); Bye Bye Baby; Can’t Take my Eyes off You and Fallen Angel through to a grand finale medley of more of the group’s greatest hits. The band’s songs have graced many iconic films such as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing and Grease.

“Now in its eighth year of touring, Bye Bye Baby have performed in over 400 theatres across the UK as well as a three-week residency at the Mandela Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The combination of vocals and harmonies, together with the falsetto heights of Frankie Valli, along with choreography and a vast catalogue of hits makes for an unforgettable night of nostalgia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to Bye Bye Baby at The Factory Live are priced at £23 standing and £30 seated. For further information and to make a booking, visit thefactorylive.co.uk or call 01903 367707.

Stephen added: “We’re so excited to welcome in the festive season with this big musical on The Factory Live stage this December. Playing non-stop household hits that are timeless numbers, this show is going to be a sing-a-long spectacular with participation encouraged! Audience members can expect stunning harmonies, slick choreography and a great high-energy evening out in Worthing that will leave you feeling like you’re walking on air this Christmas. A must-see for fans of The Jersey Boys.”