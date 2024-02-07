Start-ups in West Sussex encouraged to pitch for £10million investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eligible to all limited companies based in the South-East of England that are seeking funding between £150k and £10m, founders are given until the closing date of Thursday 7 March to complete an application form online.

Giving regional businesses a platform with local, London-based and international investors, 24 of the companies that apply will be invited to pitch at the semi-final event in Guildford on Thursday 21 March before the top 12 are asked to present in Bath during the main event on Thursday 25 April.

The Britain’s Got Startups event series is sponsored by Abstract Tech, Vestd and Novus Capital. Throughout 2024, it will feature in the South-West, South-East, Midlands and East of England before a grand finale in London.

Managing Director of Novus Capital and Britain’s Got Startups event organiser, Jenson Brook, comments: “It is no secret that businesses outside of London struggle to secure the early-stage capital that they need to take their companies to the next level. It is our mission through the Britain’s Got Startups event series to change that.

“Bringing together innovative founders from start-ups and scale-ups with local, national and international investors means we can provide a potentially life-changing platform for some of the brightest and most disruptive organisations in West Sussex.

“We encourage any business that wants to super-charge their start-up and scale-up journey to apply. It is free to send a submission and could lead to these companies getting the investment and support that they need.”

Following the successful pilot of Britain’s Got Startups in Manchester during 2023, the event series attracted 117 applications, resulting in 24 shortlisted semi-finalists, 12 finalists and 50 investor follow-ups. It is anticipated these numbers will more than double during 2024.