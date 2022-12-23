Stay at home and rest if affected by winter viruses, says NHS

The NHS in Sussex is urging those have a winter virus to treat themselves in the comfort of their home through rest or with appropriate over the counter medicines.

NHS logo, photo from Yui Mok/ PA Wire/PA Images

There are several common infections people might pick up over winter, in most cases, these illnesses can be treated at home and clear up in a few days.

People who are younger and generally healthy can often recover relatively quickly from winter virus. However, for vulnerable patients and those unwell in hospital get winter infections it could lead to more serious health complications and even death.

That’s why people are being asked to continue to support the NHS and play their part by staying at home if unwell, and not to visit hospitals or vulnerable relatives if unwell. All those who do visit patients in hospital over the Christmas holidays are asked to please follow Infection prevention measures and wear a mask unless exempt.

Specific visiting guidance can be seen on the website for each of our trusts:

• East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust for Bexhill Hospital, Conquest Hospital in Hastings, and Eastbourne District General Hospital• Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust for community hospitals across our communities• Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust for mental health services and hospitals• University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust for the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital and Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton & Hove, Southlands Hospital in Shoreham by Sea, St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, and Worthing Hospital

The local NHS says winter infections and seasonal viruses are usually mild and, if not affecting younger children or someone with a long-term health condition, self-care at home is recommended.

The NHS App has self-care advice and features a symptom checker, provides health advice as well as being free to download from any app store.The NHS website also provides health advice and guidance for numerous conditions, including COVID-19 which can be treated at home in the majority of cases.A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Everyone is working very hard to make sure the NHS can continue to provide the best possible care for those who need NHS help this Christmas.