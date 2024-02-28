Stay seated, stay fit initiative launched at Hastings care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Particularly tailored towards older adults with less mobility, the fitness programme introduces an innovative chair-based fitness programme aimed at enhancing the health and mobility of its residents.

The collaboration, which marks a significant step towards promoting active lifestyles among the elderly, offers a series of gentle, yet effective, exercise classes designed to be performed from the comfort of a chair. These sessions focus on strengthening, flexibility, and mobility, addressing the specific needs of the care home's residents.

"We're thrilled to see the enthusiasm from our residents for the GFitness classes. It's quickly become the highlight of our well-being programme," said Mountside Care Home Deputy Raymond Brown. "The armchair exercise routine not only brings immense health benefits, but it aligns perfectly with our commitment to healthy living and enjoyable activities for all."

Finding joy and rejuvenation in an armchair fitness routine.

GFitness, known for its dedication to improving the quality of life for older individuals through exercise, has tailored the programme to ensure it is accessible, safe, and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their mobility levels. The classes are led by experienced instructors who specialise in senior fitness, ensuring that each session is both fun and beneficial.

"This partnership with Mountside Care Home is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the adaptability and benefits of our exercise programmes for the elderly," said a representative from GFitness. "We believe that maintaining some form of fitness is crucial at any age, and it can often be challenging for those who are less mobile. Our chair-based exercises provide a perfect solution, making fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

The initiative has been met with great enthusiasm from the residents, who look forward to their GFitness sessions as a way to stay active, improve their health, and socialise with friends.

