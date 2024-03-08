Steam Dreams Rail Co announces day trip to Bath and Bristol from Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This unique day trip to Bath and Bristol offers a journey through time, a rail odyssey through the rolling hills and gentle scenery of beautiful Sussex and Wiltshire with a choice of two of the UK’s best loved destinations.

The journey begins at the historic town of Horsham. From here the historic 61306 Mayflower steam locomotive travels south, towards the channel, picking up passengers along the way. The route continues towards Hampshire with views of the Solent in the direction of Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scenery quickly changes crossing into Wiltshire, passing the outskirts of Salisbury with a chance to catch a glimpse of Salisbury Cathedral’s iconic Spire.

61306 Mayflower

Keen eyes will glimpse the Westbury White Horse etched on the hillside as the train heads through the rolling hills of southern England en route to Bath. Upon arrival at Bath, the time is free for passengers to explore the city at their leisure. Alternatively, passengers can chose to continue to the vivid city of Bristol, for a choice for things to do.

After a wonderful break, passengers are welcomed back on board for the homeward journey by vintage diesel.

Passengers can travel in one of three classes: Pullman Dining, a sumptuous culinary experience in opulent surroundings featuring menus crafted from the finest, locally sourced seasonal produce, served in lovingly restored vintage carriages with plush, spacious armchair seating; First Class, offering a sanctuary for those seeking a refined and leisurely journey without dining-on-board or Premium Standard, where comfort and the destination are equally magical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both non-dining classes of travel allow passengers to bring their own picnic and wine or choose from a selection of beverages and light refreshments available to purchase on-board.

Premium Standard (non-dining) from £165, First Class (non-dining) from £195, and Pullman Dining from £395