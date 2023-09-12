BREAKING
Steam engine Mayflower arrives at Littlehampton in September.

Big, lean, green machine, the steam locomotive Mayflower arrived at Littlehampton railway station on the afternoon of Sunday 10 September, hauling the "Sussex Coast Excursion" train of mainly dining cars, and a trailing large diesel.
By David StubbingsContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
The steam Locomotive waits at Platform 2The steam Locomotive waits at Platform 2
The engine Mayflower is pictured gently simmering at Platform 2 whilst the crew take a welcome break. It is a London North Eastern Railway design, built in 1948 by British Rail and is a B1 class locomotive with a 4-6-0 wheel configuration.

On the scheduled time the train went forward to Preston Park. It returned non-stop down the Coast line, and was seen thundering through Angmering station well on time, on its journey to Chichester.

From there it went on to Paddington, as the returning "Goodwood Revival Express", and where it arrived one minute early.

That is a steam locomotive for you!

