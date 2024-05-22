Steampunk spectacle transforms Crawley town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town Centre BID (Business Improvement District) presented the inaugural ‘A Flavour of Steampunk’ on Crawley’s historic High Street on Saturday, May 11th.

The captivating event brought a day of fun, music and entertainment into the heart of Crawley, as visitors and shopper immersed themselves in a fantastical world of Victorian-era innovation and imagination.

Steampunk enthusiasts from across the region came arrived in Crawley town centre, to enjoy the bustling heart of creativity and adventure. Shoppers and visitors marvelled at the intricate and elaborate costumes, street entertainment and live music, blending Victorian elegance with futuristic steam-powered machinery. The event took place on Crawley’s historic High Street, at Crawley Museum and at a host of town centre businesses.

Crawley Museum held Tea and Tours, unseen vintage bicycles, Steampunk Jeep Construct and held ‘tea’velopes’ decorating workshops, The Old Punch Bowl had an afternoon of live music, including Secret Traders, Doctor Gray & his Orchestra of One, Sonic 909 and Frankie Fearless, while the Brewery Shades organised Victorian Games with live music from Professor Elemental.

On Crawley’s historic High Street, a Walkabout Magician, Time Travelling Duo and a fantastic

Mechanical Dragon supported by Pop Up Culture Crawley wowed shoppers and at Something Wiccan, the unique gift boutique on Church Walk had a vast array of Steampunk gifts and items.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of A Flavour of Steampunk in Crawley Town Centre," said Wendy Bell, Chief Executive Officer of Crawley Town Centre BID. "This event has truly captured the imagination of our community, celebrating creativity, diversity, and the timeless allure of steampunk culture. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making this event a resounding triumph."